Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine and also was a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has been removed from the hall’s board of directors after making comments that were seen as disparaging toward Black and female musicians. The move came a day after Wenner’s comments were published in a New York Times interview. A representative for Wenner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wenner created a firestorm doing publicity for his new book “The Masters,” when he said Joni Mitchell “was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll” and that Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield ”just didn’t articulate at that level” of genius.

