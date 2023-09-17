Gunmen kill a member of Iran’s paramilitary force and wound 3 others on protest anniversary

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state media say gunmen opened fire on a group of paramilitary forces in southern Iran, killing one of them and wounding another three. Saturday’s attack occurred on the anniversary of the death while in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the outbreak of nationwide protests. It was unclear if the attack was linked to the anniversary. The official IRNA news agency said the attack targeting members of the paramilitary Basij occurred in the town of Nourabad, some 390 miles south of the capital, Tehran. Security forces had deployed across the country on the anniversary to prevent any demonstrations.

