South Korea’s Yoon warns against Russia-North Korea military cooperation and plans to discuss at UN

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says the international community “will unite more tightly” to cope with deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as he plans to raise the issue with world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly this week. President Yoon Suk Yeol made the comments in written responses to questions from The Associated Press ahead of his departure to New York. Worries about Russian-North Korean ties have flared since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia last week for a summit with President Vladimir Putin and to tour a slew of high-profile military and technology sites.

