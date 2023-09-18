A new breed of leaders are atop the largest US unions today. Here are some faces to know

NEW YORK (AP) — From picket lines in Hollywood to walkouts against Detroit automakers, it’s already been a big year for labor organizing — and behind several major showdowns with enormous companies are some of America’s largest unions. While unions don’t have the same hold in the U.S. that they did decades ago, something has changed. The boiling point we’re seeing today comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality — including growing pay gaps between workers and top executives as well as COVID-19’s impact on the world of work as many companies rake in record profits. Outspoken union leaders that rose to power in recent years are among the loudest voices during these high-profile labor actions.

