A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A person of interest has been detained in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy. A department spokesperson says there’s no additional information about the detained person but officials plan to hold a news conference late Monday morning. Thirty-year-old Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot as he sat in his patrol car at an intersection and died at a hospital after being found unconscious in the vehicle around 6 p.m. Saturday in the city of Palmdale. The department released grainy surveillance video of a sedan that pulled alongside the patrol car moments before the shooting.

