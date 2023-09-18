Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A couple, their two children and three dogs have been found fatally shot in a suburban Chicago home. Police say Monday that their bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in Romeoville by officers sent to the home by concerned family members. Police say the victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday. The adults were identified as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The names and ages of their children were not immediately released. Police say the deaths are being investigated as murders. Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

