Leaders see hope in tackling deadly climate change and public health problems together

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts hope the sputtering global public health system and efforts to curb global warming through collaboration can combine to create a better system for handling the problem. Leaders of both the World Health Organization and the upcoming climate negotiations said that for the first time, they are going to devote a day during December climate talks to public health issues. By concentrating on how climate change is causing death and disease, they hope, nations may act more on the root cause: carbon pollution. As Climate Week starts in New York, ahead of a special U.N. Climate Ambition Summit, leaders looked at health as a key part of the climate-change fight.

