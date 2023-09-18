Man charged with hate crime after Seattle museum windows smashed in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE (AP) — A man has been charged with a hate crime after the windows of the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District were smashed last week. The Seattle Times reports King County prosecutors allege that 76-year-old Craig Milne used a sledgehammer to break windows at the museum Thursday night as people were touring an exhibit. Charging papers say Milne, who is white, also was charged with malicious mischief for causing over $100,000 worth of property damage. Prosecutors say Milne was heard saying he had come to the Chinatown International District to cause damage and that “the Chinese” ruined his life. Efforts to contact an attorney for Milne for comment were not immediately successful on Monday.

