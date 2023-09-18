Richard Linklater’s movie ‘Hit Man,’ with Glen Powell, sells to Netflix for $20M

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival may be over but it’s biggest sale has just gone through. Netflix has acquired Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man,” starring Glen Powell, for $20 million. “Hit Man,” which Linklater and Powell co-wrote, stars the “Top Gun: Maverick” star as a New Orleans psychology professor who also works undercover posing as a hitman for the police in sting operations to catch would-be murders. The film, a comic, existential riff on the hit-man genre, was one of the breakout hits of TIFF, which concluded Sunday. It’s been speculated that studios and streamers stuck with strikes by writers and actors might be more eager to pick up finished films.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.