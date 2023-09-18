Skip to Content
AP-National

Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan

By
Published 1:34 PM

By STEPHEN GROVES and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he races to come up with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down. He is already facing resistance to a plan he floated that would hardline border security provisions in a stopgap funding bill. But, McCarthy suggested Monday that time is still on his side. He is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration. But the plan is already facing Republican resistance. Many are already bracing for the fallout of a weeks-long shutdown.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content