Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Six Ukrainian deputy defense ministers have been fired following the dismissal two weeks ago of the defense minister in a corruption scandal, as heavy fighting continues in the east. A government official provided no explanation of the firings. The new defense minister, Rustem Umerov, did not immediately issue a statement. The reshuffling of the department comes a day after Ukraine’s military said it captured the village of Klishchiivka from Russian troops after months of fierce battles. Fighting continued Monday as troops tried to hold the village south of the Russian-held city of Bakhmut. Retaking the village is considered tactically important, allowing Ukrainian forces to further extend their gains around Bakhmut.

