UN warns disease outbreak in Libya’s flooded east could spark ‘a second devastating crisis’

DERNA, Libya (AP) — Officials are warning that a disease outbreak in Libya’s northeast, where floods have killed more than 11,000 people, could create “a second devastating crisis” as diarrhea spread among those who drank contaminated water. The mission said Monday that there are nine U.N. agencies responding to the disaster and working to prevent diseases from taking hold. It added the World Health Organization sent 28 tons of medical supplies to the devastated country. The Libyan Red Crescent said the floods killed 11,300 people and a further 10,000 people are missing and presumed dead.

By YOUSEF MARUD and JACK JEFFERY The Associated Press

