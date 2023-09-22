Bulgaria to purchase US Stryker combat vehicles and related equipment

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s government has approved the purchase of U.S.-made Stryker combat vehicles to modernize the country’s land forces and bring them in line with NATO standards. The decision was announced Friday by the government’s press office. The statement followed the approval by the U.S. State Department of the sale of 183 Stryker vehicles and related gear to Bulgaria for an estimated cost of $1.5 billion. Bulgaria is located on NATO’s eastern flank. The country has intensified its military modernization projects by replacing its outdated Soviet-built weapons systems.

