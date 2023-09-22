Federal investigators will look into fatal New York crash of a bus carrying high school students
By MAYSOON KHAN and KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press
Federal investigators promised a thorough investigation into what caused a charter bus carrying a high school marching band to veer off a New York highway in a wreck that killed two adults and seriously injured other passengers. The charter bus carrying students from Farmingdale High School was about 30 minutes from its destination at a band camp in Pennsylvania when it crashed on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda. The two adults who died were the school’s band director and a retired teacher serving as a chaperone. Eighteen people remained hospitalized as of midday Friday.