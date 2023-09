DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The husband of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been diagnosed with lung cancer. In an announcement Thursday, the governor expressed optimism for her husband, Kevin Reynolds. She called her husband ‘my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage.’ The 65-year-old Kevin Reynolds retired in 2017 after a career in soil and water conservation. He and the governor have three daughters and 11 grandchildren.

