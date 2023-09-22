King Charles III winds up his France state visit with a trip to Bordeaux to focus on climate issues
By ALEX TURNBULL
Associated Press
BORDEAUX, France (AP) — King Charles III has traveled to the southwestern French city of Bordeaux to focus on climate and the environment. The U.K. monarch and Queen Camilla will meet emergency workers and communities affected by wildfires in the Bordeaux region last year. They will also visit an experimental urban forest and a vineyard known for its sustainable approach to wine-making. The city near the Atlantic is home to a large British community. Friday’s events mark the third and last day of a state visit aimed at shoring up the alliance between Britain and France.