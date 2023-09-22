Lawn mowers and equipment valued at $100,000 stolen from parking lot at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Lawn mowers and other equipment valued at around $100,000 have been stolen from a parking lot at Soldier Field, home to the Chicago Bears. Stadium spokesperson Luca Serra says the equipment belonging to a subcontractor was taken sometime overnight Wednesday. Serra tells the Chicago Tribune that the equipment was wedged between a trailer and a fence, but that the thieves “tore out the fence overnight and walked away with $100,000 in equipment.” He says the equipment was insured. The stadium and subcontractor are working with police to identify the thieves and determine what steps can be taken to better secure the area.

