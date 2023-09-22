Norway can extradite man wanted by Rwanda for his alleged role in the African nation’s 1994 genocide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court has ruled that a man wanted by Rwanda for his alleged role in the African nation’s 1994 genocide can be extradited. Norwegian police said Friday that the man in his 40s, who was not identified, can legally be extradited to Rwanda. He was arrested nearly a year ago in the Norwegian capital of Oslo upon an extradition request by Kigali. It is now up to the Scandinavian country’s justice ministry to decide whether he should be deported. That is considered a formality.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.