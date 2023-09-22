Norway can extradite man wanted by Rwanda for his alleged role in the African nation’s 1994 genocide
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court has ruled that a man wanted by Rwanda for his alleged role in the African nation’s 1994 genocide can be extradited. Norwegian police said Friday that the man in his 40s, who was not identified, can legally be extradited to Rwanda. He was arrested nearly a year ago in the Norwegian capital of Oslo upon an extradition request by Kigali. It is now up to the Scandinavian country’s justice ministry to decide whether he should be deported. That is considered a formality.