After climate summit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces key decisions to reduce emissions back home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature sent a wide range of bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk this year to help the state mitigate and adapt to climate change. Lawmakers passed legislation to ease the burden on taxpayers to clean up oil wells no longer in use. They approved a proposal to reduce emissions from buildings. The Legislature approved the most sweeping emissions reporting mandates for large companies in the nation. Newsom has less than a month to sign or reject the proposals. He is garnering more attention on the state’s role in fighting climate change after announcing a lawsuit against major oil giants.

