Lebanese troops rescue 27 migrants from sinking boat off Lebanon’s coast

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army and the country’s civil defense have recused 27 migrants whose boat was sinking off the coast of north Lebanon. The army on Saturday did not say where the migrants were heading nor did it give their nationalities. Over the past years, thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinian migrants took the dangerous trip from Lebanon across the Mediterranean seeking a better life in Europe. Such migrations intensified since the country’s historic economic meltdown began in October 2019. Lebanon hosts some 805,000 U.N.-registered Syrian refugees, but officials estimate the actual number to be between 1.5 million and 2 million

