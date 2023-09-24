Train crash in eastern Pakistan injures at least 30. Authorities suspend 4 for negligence

LAHORE, Pakistan. (AP) — Pakistani officials say a passenger train collided with another already parked and carrying goods in eastern Pakistan, injuring at least 30 passengers, five of them seriously. Following the accident early Sunday in Shaikhupura district near Qila Sattar Shah, railway authorities suspended the driver of the Lahore-bound passenger train, his assistant and two of the ground staff for negligence as an investigation has been opened. A top railways official said the train which left Mianwali for Lahore was directed to the track where the goods train was already parked. Such accidents are common in Pakistan where railways suffer from decades-old signal systems and tracks.

