A former UK nurse will be retried on a charge that she tried to murder a baby girl at a hospital

LONDON (AP) — A former neonatal nurse who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a U.K. hospital will face a retrial on a charge of attempting to murder a newborn baby girl. Lucy Letby was sentenced last month to life behind bars with no chance of release after a jury convicted her of murdering seven babies between 2015 and 2016. She was also convicted of trying to murder six other infants. However, the jury was not able to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five other newborns. Prosecutors said Monday they wanted to pursue a retrial on one of those outstanding charges.

