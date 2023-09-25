A Taiwan golf ball maker fined after a fatal fire for storing 30 times limit for hazardous material

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan authorities have fined a golf ball manufacturer $75,000 and warned of criminal charges after a major factory fire killed nine people and left one other missing. The mayor of Pingtung county said at a news conference that Launch Technologies Co. had 3,000 tons of organic peroxides on site, far more than the 100 tons of hazardous material that is permitted. He said that those responsible would be held accountable for public endangerment and negligent manslaughter. Company officials could not be reached for comment.

