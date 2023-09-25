Alabama inmate opposes being ‘test subject’ for new nitrogen execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for an inmate are asking the Alabama Supreme Court to reject the state’s request to set an execution date for him using the new execution method of nitrogen hypoxia. Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith said Friday that Alabama is trying to make him the “test subject” for the new execution method. Nitrogen gas is authorized as an execution method in three states but it has never been used to put an inmate to death. Smith’s attorneys argued that the state has disclosed little information about the proposed new execution method, releasing only a redacted copy of the proposed protocol.