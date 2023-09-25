Biden tells Pacific islands leaders he hears their warnings about climate change and will act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has informed leaders from the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum on Monday that he has heard their warnings about the impact of climate change on their region. Pacific islands leaders gathered on Monday for a White House summit. Many have been critical of rich countries for not doing enough to control climate change despite being responsible for much of the problem. At the summit’s start, Biden said that his administration is requesting Congress approve $200 million in new assistance for the region, including financing to help the islands prepare for climate and natural hazards and improve infrastructure.

By AAMER MADHANI and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.