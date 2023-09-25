Canadian auto workers to target General Motors after deal with Ford is ratified

DETROIT (AP) — Canadian auto workers say General Motors will be their next target after members ratified a new three-year labor contract with Ford. Unifor represents about 4,300 workers at three GM facilities in Canada It reached a strong deal with Ford and will try to negotiate a pattern agreement with GM. President Lana Payne said Monday the union has a lot of bargaining leverage with GM because a factory in Oshawa, Ontario, is working around the clock to build profitable Chevrolet pickups. Workers at Ford of Canada ratified a new deal on Sunday that raises base hourly pay for production workers by almost 20% over three years. So far Unifor has been able to avoid going on strike against the Detroit automakers, unlike its U.S. counterpart, the United Auto Workers.

