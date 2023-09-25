Kimberly Palmer: 7 saving strategies you may not have tried yet

Given higher prices all around and the upcoming holiday shopping season, saving money is more important than ever, but it’s also hard to do. Consider trying some new saving strategies, including pausing before purchasing to weigh whether you really need the item. Aim to spread out the impact of large expenses by setting aside a small amount each month. Consider cutting back on impulse grocery buys with online ordering and curbside pickup, which lets you easily compare prices and plan meals. Rotating streaming subscriptions can also reduce your overall monthly spend. Taking these small steps can add up to big savings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.