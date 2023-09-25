Skip to Content
AP-National

Mali’s military government postpones a presidential election intended to restore civilian rule

By
Published 9:12 AM

By BABA AHMED
Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A spokesperson says Mali’s military-led government has postponed a presidential election that was expected to return the West African nation to democracy following a 2020 coup. He told reporters on Monday that the election scheduled for February 2024 is being postponed for “technical reasons” and a new date would be announced at a future time. It is the second time the transitional government has postponed the presidential election. Politicians in Mali criticized the decision, which could draw economic sanctions from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS. Soldiers led by Col. Assimi Goita overthrew Mali’s democratically elected president in August 2020 and said they would restore civilian rule within 18 months.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content