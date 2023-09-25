Mali’s military government postpones a presidential election intended to restore civilian rule

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A spokesperson says Mali’s military-led government has postponed a presidential election that was expected to return the West African nation to democracy following a 2020 coup. He told reporters on Monday that the election scheduled for February 2024 is being postponed for “technical reasons” and a new date would be announced at a future time. It is the second time the transitional government has postponed the presidential election. Politicians in Mali criticized the decision, which could draw economic sanctions from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS. Soldiers led by Col. Assimi Goita overthrew Mali’s democratically elected president in August 2020 and said they would restore civilian rule within 18 months.

