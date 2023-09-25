Philippines vows to remove floating barrier placed by China’s coast guard at a disputed lagoon

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials have vowed to remove a floating barrier placed by China’s coast guard to prevent Filipino fishing boats from entering a disputed lagoon in the South China Sea. They say the 300-meter (980-foot) barrier at the entrance to the lagoon at Scarborough Shoal is “illegal and illegitimate” and violates the traditional fishing rights of Filipino fishermen. It’s the latest flare-up in long-simmering territorial disputes in the busy waterway, most of which is claimed by China. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are involved in the conflicts. The Philippines says Scarborough Shoal lies within its exclusive economic zone.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.