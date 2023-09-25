Prime Minister Orbán says Hungary is in no rush to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says his country is in no hurry to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO, suggesting the Nordic country could face further delays in becoming a member of the military alliance. Speaking during the opening autumn session of Hungary’s parliament on Monday, Orbán told lawmakers that “nothing is threatening Sweden’s security,” and that Hungary was therefore in “no rush” to ratify its NATO accession. Hungary remains the only NATO member country, besides Turkey, that hasn’t yet approved Sweden’s bid to join the alliance, and has delayed ratification since July 2022. Orbán also said Monday that Hungary would not support Ukraine in any international issues until the language rights of a Hungarian minority in western Ukraine are restored.

