South Korea breezes through first day of League of Legends competition in Asian Games esports

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — South Korea’s League of Legends team has breezed through its first day of competition at the Asian Games and was bolstered by a strong performance by top player Lee Sang-hyeok. Lee is better known in the online gaming world as “Faker.” He and his four teammates beat Hong Kong to open the day and then dispatched Kazakhstan in a one-sided match that lasted only about 17 minutes in an esport where tournament games are often double that. Lee says “today’s games went really well, just as we had anticipated.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.