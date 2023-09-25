South Korea breezes through first day of League of Legends competition in Asian Games esports
By DAVID RISING
Associated Press
HANGZHOU, China (AP) — South Korea’s League of Legends team has breezed through its first day of competition at the Asian Games and was bolstered by a strong performance by top player Lee Sang-hyeok. Lee is better known in the online gaming world as “Faker.” He and his four teammates beat Hong Kong to open the day and then dispatched Kazakhstan in a one-sided match that lasted only about 17 minutes in an esport where tournament games are often double that. Lee says “today’s games went really well, just as we had anticipated.”