US-backed Kurdish forces impose curfew in eastern Syria after new clashes with rival Arab militia

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces have imposed a curfew in parts of eastern Syria after new clashes erupted with rival Arab militiamen. Syrian media and activists say that the Syrian Democratic Forces on Monday imposed the open-ended measure in several towns in Deir el-Zour province. One of the towns where the curfew is now in force is Ziban, close to the Iraqi border. Hundreds of U.S. troops have been deployed since 2015 there to help in the fight against the militant Islamic State group. The oil-rich province is home to Syria’s largest oil fields. A pan-Arab TV station says several fighters from the Kurdish-led forces were killed after Arab gunmen seized parts of Ziban on Monday.

