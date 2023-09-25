US offers Poland rare loan of $2 billion to modernize its military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is offering $2 billion in loans to Poland to support the defense modernization of the ally which has been a hub for weapons going into Ukraine. The State Department said in a statement Monday that Poland is a “stalwart” ally of the U.S. whose “security is vital to the collective defense” of NATO’s eastern flank. It said that such funding is reserved for Washington’s important security partners.

