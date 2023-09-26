Anti-abortion groups demand liberal Wisconsin prosecutors charge abortion providers despite ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of anti-abortion organizations is urging two Wisconsin prosecutors to pursue charges against abortion providers in their counties despite a court’s ruling that abortion is legal. Wisconsin Right to Life, Wisconsin Family Action and Pro-Life Wisconsin held a news conference Tuesday to urge Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to prosecute abortion providers. Wisconsin legislators passed a law in 1849 that conservatives argue bans abortion. Ozanne and Chisholm said last year they wouldn’t prosecute abortion-seekers under that law. A Dane County judge ruled in July that consensual abortions are legal.

