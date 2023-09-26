Canada’s government calls on House speaker to resign over inviting a man who fought for a Nazi unit

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is urging the speaker of the House of Commons to resign for inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday. Canadian lawmakers moment later gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division. Rota is meeting with the House of Commons party leaders later Tuesday. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly urged him to step down and Government House leader Karina Gould also says she believes lawmakers have lost confidence in Rota.

