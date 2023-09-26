Dior triumphs with Parisian runway melding women’s past and future

PARIS (AP) — Amid the electric ambiance of strobe lights and an usually sweltering Parisian fall, Dior presented its spring/summer 2024 womenswear collection. The show, set in the Tuileries gardens, witnessed a dazzling circus of stars. With Hollywood’s recent writers’ strike still on, insiders mused if Paris Fashion Week would be the season’s celebrity magnet – and the presence of many A-listers seemed to echo that sentiment. But the real star this season was the collection itself. Never one to shy away from a statement on feminism, the Italian couturier Maria Grazia Chiuri crafted an unusually subtle collection in predominantly black and white that fused echoes of the medieval and contemporary.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.