Florida to seek death penalty against man accused of murdering Lyft driver

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a Florida man accused of murdering a Lyft driver whose car he allegedly stole in an attempt to escape another killing. Okeechobee County prosecutors recently filed a court notice saying they will seek a death sentence against 36-year-old Mathew Flores. He is charged with first-degree murder for the Jan. 30 slaying of 74-year-old Gary Levin. Flores is also charged with the Jan. 24 killing of Jose Carlos Martinez in another county. Investigators say Flores was trying to escape arrest in that case when he hired Levin through the Lyft telephone app. They say he then fatally shot Levin to steal his car and flee.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.