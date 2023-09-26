Former Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans will lose if Donald Trump is nominee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says that Republicans will lose the presidential election if Donald Trump is the nominee and that he expects hard-right followers of Trump to force a government shutdown within days. Ryan spoke Tuesday at an event on the University of Wisconsin campus. He left office in 2019 after 20 years representing a southeastern Wisconsin district in Congress. Ryan says he hopes that another Republican nominee can gain momentum early next year to overtake Trump after the first primaries. And he says Republicans threatening to shut down the government are nihilists who don’t care about governing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.