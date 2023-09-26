How climate change could affect where and when people travel

This was the hottest summer on record across the globe, forcing many tourists to rethink how and where they travel. Changing weather patterns have the potential to radically affect the travel industry in the U.S. and abroad. According to a recent report, Southern European destinations could see far fewer tourists in the coming decades, while colder northern locales could actually get a boost. It’s not just where but when travelers are visiting, with more choosing to avoid the summer altogether in favor of the cooler spring and autumn. And because of travel’s impact on carbon emissions, governments have already begun curbing air travel, with more restrictions likely to come.

