Las Vegas hospitality workers could go on strike as union holds authorization vote

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tens of thousands of hospitality workers in Las Vegas are set to vote on whether to authorize a strike that could disrupt dozens of resorts. The Culinary Workers Union says it expects to release results of the vote late Tuesday night. About 53,000 members will participate. It could lead to the union’s first strike in more than three decades. Contract negotiations have been underway this year over issues such as pay, benefits and working conditions. Tuesday’s vote was set to take place on the same day as President Joe Biden joined United Auto Workers strikers on a picket line in Michigan.

