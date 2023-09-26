Latino charitable giving rates drop sharply — but that’s not the full story

The share of Latinos who give to established charities has dropped sharply since 2008, a new study has found. The same has been true for other Americans, but the percentage of Hispanics who give to help people in need through less formal efforts is higher than for others in the United States. Those findings come from a study released last week by Hispanics in Philanthropy, an organization that works to advance Latino giving, and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. The report found that 26% of Latinos gave in 2018, the most recent data available, compared with 44% in 2008.

By KAY DERVISHI of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

