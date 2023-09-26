Leader of Spain’s conservative tries to form government and slams alleged amnesty talks for Catalans

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s conservatives is trying to win the endorsement of the nation’s parliament to form a new government. Spain’s July 23 national election gave Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Popular Party the most seats in the parliament’s 350-member lower chamber but well shy of an absolute majority, Feijóo faces two investiture votes there, one on Wednesday and another on Friday, that will determine whether he can become prime minister. Feijóo is still four votes short counting the support of the far-right Vox. Feijóo attacked acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for his alleged plan to grant an amnesty for Catalan separatists in exchange for their support for an potential investiture.

By BERNAT ARMANGUE and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

