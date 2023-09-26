Ohio high school football coach resigns after team used racist, antisemitic language during a game

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school football coach has resigned after his team used antisemitic language to call out plays during a game. Brooklyn High School coach Tim McFarland handed in his notice Monday, a few days after he and his players repeatedly used the word “Nazi” as a play call in a game against Beachwood High School — a school in a city that’s roughly 90% Jewish. Several Brooklyn players also directed racial slurs at Beachwood players. Brooklyn Schools Superintendent Ted Caleris said in a statement that McFarland “expresses his deepest regret” and the school is working with the Anti-Defamation League of Ohio going forward.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

