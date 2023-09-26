South Korean court denies arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee in corruption allegations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean judge has denied an arrest warrant for the country’s opposition leader on broad corruption allegations, saying there wasn’t a clear threat that he would destroy evidence. Lee Jae-myung, who awaited the decision at a detention facility where he would have been held had the judge granted his arrest, praised the court for “safeguarding constitutional order.” He did not answer reporters’ questions about his criminal investigation. The arrest warrant hearing was set up after South Korea’s opposition-controlled National Assembly voted last week to lift Lee’s immunity to arrest, an unexpected outcome that reflected growing divisions within the Democratic Party over his legal troubles months before a general election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.