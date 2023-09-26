The UK’s hardline immigration chief says international rules make it too easy to seek asylum

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister has argued Tuesday that international refugee rules must be rewritten to reduce the number of people entitled to protection. Home Secretary Suella Braverman says people who face discrimination for their gender or sexuality should not be granted asylum unless they are “fleeing a real risk of death, torture, oppression or violence.” She’s been speaking in Washington, where the U.K. Conservative government is seeking international support for its tough stance on unauthorized migration. Britain has adopted an increasingly punitive approach to people who arrive by unauthorized means such as small boats across the English Channel. Its stance has brought criticism from rights groups and is being challenged in the courts.

