6 bodies and 1 survivor found in Mexico, in the search for 7 kidnapped youths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A search for seven kidnapped youths in the north-central Mexico state of Zacatecas appears to have come to a tragic end. Searchers have found one survivor and six bodies in a remote area. State prosecutors say the surviving young man has serious injuries. They say the bodies of six young men were found nearby, but that it has not yet been confirmed whether they were the youths abducted from a farm Sunday. The bodies will have to be removed from the site and brought to the state capital for identification. Their relatives had carried out protests earlier this week in the violence-plagued state to demand that authorities find them.

