A Danish artist who submitted empty frames as artwork is appealing court ruling to repay the cash

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was given a pile of cash by a museum in northern Denmark to create a piece for its exhibition on labor conditions two years ago submitted two empty canvases, causing an uproar. Jens Haaning’s lawyer said on Wednesday that his client has appealed the ruling to repay $69,894 to Kunsten Museum in Aalborg. The museum had commissioned Haaning in 2021 to recreate two of his earlier pieces featuring bank notes attached to a canvas representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. The museum gave him the cash for the artwork. Instead, he submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run” — and said the artwork represented his current work situation.

