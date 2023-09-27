A rocket launcher shell accidentally explodes at a home in southern Pakistan and 8 people are dead

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a shell of a rocket launcher has apparently accidentally exploded at a home in a remote village in southern Pakistan, killing eight people, including women and children. At least two people were also wounded. Investigators believe that family members took the unexploded shell home after finding it at a nearby open farm field. Such blasts often happen when people try to dismantle unexploded ammunition to sell as scrap metal. The city of Kandhkot in southern Sindh province, where the explosion took place, is known as a hideout of robbers and criminals who are well armed, including with rockets. Security forces have launched operations against criminals in the area.

