A Sudanese man is arrested in the UK after a migrant’s body was found on a beach in Calais

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s National Crime Agency says officers have arrested a man as part of an investigation into the death of a woman thought to have died attempting to cross the English Channel in a small boat. The 21-year-old Sudanese man was detained on suspicion of illegal entry and facilitating illegal immigration in the southern English port town of Dover. The man, who is in custody, is suspected of piloting a boat which reached U.K. waters on Tuesday. The arrest came after authorities in Calais, northern France, discovered a woman’s body on a beach in the area on Tuesday. The Pas-de-Calais region administration said the woman, reported to be a 24-year-old Eritrean migrant, was found on a beach in the French town of Bleriot-Plage.

