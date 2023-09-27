At Paris Fashion Week ’70s nostalgia meets futuristic flair amid dramatic twists

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week spring-summer 2024 saw a resonating ’70s influence, mingled with contemporary flair. Dries Van Noten embraced the era with mismatched styles and elongated silhouettes, presenting standout pieces like a flared trench paired with a bikini top. Amid praises, there were suggestions of a cautious approach in his collection. Courrèges delivered a blend of past and future, with a ’70s minimalism meeting space age aesthetics, highlighted by pieces like a split-leg black dress. Meanwhile, Marni, guided by Francesco Risso, showcased intricate designs from checks to florals, with remarkable attention to detail. As observers anticipate the upcoming Balmain show, the theft of designer Olivier Rousteing’s pieces adds to the season’s drama.

